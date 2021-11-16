Flint city council reconsiders drag racing ordinance that allows seizure of repeat offenders vehicles

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Drag Racing is still an issue in the city of Flint and now City council is looking to revise the latest ordinance to fight it.

ABC12 News first reported about the ordinance back in May which allows the city to seize the vehicles of those caught street racing.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, it was called into question as the city asked for public comment before making any changes to it.

The ordinance established in May labeled drag racing as a public nuisance, which allows the city to seize and impound cars involved.

The city can then recover the costs for towing, storing, and the cost for prosecuting the case.

“You’re talking about taking those kid’s cars they’ll just go get another one,” said one resident.

Some residents say they see it all as a way for the city to make money instead of actually fighting the issue.

“This seems like it might be more about taking peoples cars than it is about public safety for the city of Flint,” said another resident.

Multiple people at Monday night’s meeting spoke during public comment saying the ordinance needs to be revised.

“I think it should be set back to committee,” said a community member. “We already have laws and I am totally against making new laws because after you leave somebody else may come in and abuse that law.”

Some residents say they think the city is already abusing this power.

“They steal and make money for the city, and its corrupt. I think we should just enforce the reckless driving that’s a state law,” said one community member.

Terance Green, Flint’s Police Chief, says it has nothing to do with making money off these cars.

“This ordinance is about saving lives. It has nothing to do with forfeiting vehicles,” said Green. “But when you have a vehicle traveling 70 MPH in a residential district, we want to separate those individuals from those vehicles. We want to save lives.”

City council says the ordinance does not seize vehicles if it’s the drivers’ first offense-- only if it is a multiple time offender can a vehicle be seized.

No vote was taken at Monday’s meeting to change the ordinance.

