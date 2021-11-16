Flint residents fear a repeated health crisis following approval of asphalt plant

FLINT AND GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan received the go ahead to a proposed AJAX asphalt plant on the border of Genesee Township and Flint Monday afternoon, despite protests by residents fearing another health crisis.

“It’s like everyone is out, everyone’s enjoying life again, but at what cost if we’re going to be breathing things that are potentially harmful for us.” That’s how east side Flint resident Mary Delgado feels following the news of EGLE approving an air permit for an Ajax asphalt plant in Genesee Township.

She says it’s a health concern that sounds too familiar to residents.

“We’re still licking our wounds from the water crisis,” Delgado said.

Delgado spends a lot of her time outdoors, going for runs and walks on nearby trails and says it’s a concern that could linger for decades.

“If you can smell it, it’s there,” she explained. “You’re breathing something that’s not good for you. Even though we’re not going to see the repercussions from this this year, or next year, 10 years down the road from now what is the health going to be of the community in that general area.”

The proposed site for the new plant borders Genesee Township and Flint’s Third ward, which surrounds a predominantly low income community of color.

Flint Mayor, Sheldon Neeley explains even with regulations, residents still face health risks.

Laws need to be updated and made sure that people are protected, whether you’re black and brown, rich or poor, our environment needs to be protected,” he said. “We need to make sure that individuals are held accountable, corporations alike, need to be held accountable for any abolishes and environmental issues.

Surrounding communities are working to stop the plant, but if that fails Delgado says transparency from the city is a must in order to prevent repeated history.

“Keep us informed on the air quality and what’s really happening, what’s actually really happening in the air we breathe and the water we drink, because if it affects the air, it’s also going to affect the water,” she said.

Residents’ fight to stop the plant isn’t over yet; there is a 90 day period where anyone may appeal the decision to the circuit court.

