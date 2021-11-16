Memorial Healthcare reaches high-level of COVID-19 patients

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - “Our systems are stressed.”

President and CEO of Memorial Healthcare Brian Long shares his concerns with ABC12 News, as a wave of COVID-19 patients along with other illnesses are filling their hospital beds.

It’s a concern, we’re seeing all across the state.

Long is urging people to start practicing COVID-19 safety protocols again as we head into the colder months. This comes after he says the hospital has hit higher levels of COVID-19 cases.

“We have a chart that is rated from green, yellow, orange up to red. Today, we are sitting unfortunately back in a red area,” he said.

That red area is a COVID-risk chart for Memorial Healthcare Hospital in Owosso.

Which is just over 20 patients putting them at 70% capacity.

Long says the rise in COVID-Cases in the Mid-Michigan area has caused the hospital to bring COVID-19 safety protocols back.

“We’re mandating a work from home environment as much as can be facilitated.”

“[We are] requiring that all staff on site now, wear an N 95 Mask again, along with eye protection,” added Long.

Now he is asking the public to start taking individual responsibility in hopes to prevent hospitals from reaching full capacity.

“We’re going to see these kinds of things. Actually get worse if we don’t take responsible actions on an individual level.”

Long is also encouraging those who are not vaccinated to get the vaccine or if you’re not feeling well to go and get tested in hopes to prevent the spread of the virus.

