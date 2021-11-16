Michigan reports a steady increase in the daily average of COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of COVID-19 cases continues to increased over the weekend report.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 21,034 new COVID-19 illnesses Saturday through Monday for a total of 1,209,712. The daily average of 7,011 newly confirmed cases has remained high since the report on Friday.

State health officials reported 95 deaths attributed to the coronavirus Saturday through Monday, which increases Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 22,862.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing has not been updated since Friday’s report. As of Thursday, 56,208 tests were completed. The percentage of positive tests has also remained high, settling at 16.31% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses has remained consistently high since the reading on Friday. As of Monday, 3,199 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 347 more than Friday.

A total of 3,040 hospitalized patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators has increased since the report on Friday. As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 698 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 381 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday’s report, there are 47 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 31 more on ventilators.

The vaccine dashboard has not been updated since Fridays report. On Nov. 11, Michigan reported that the state has distributed over 15.543 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 8.027 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 6.292 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 788,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 10.338 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.595 million people statewide. A total of 59.4% of Michiganders are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 70.2% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The state reported that pediatric vaccine data for children aged 5-11 years went live as of Nov. 5. This resulted in the coverage rates decreasing due to the expansion in COVID-19 vaccine eligible population.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 43,809 cases and 1,034 deaths, which is an increase of 779 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 27,368 cases and 661 deaths, which is an increase of 381 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 1,803 cases and 38 deaths, which is an increase of 45 cases.

Bay, 14,911 cases and 391 deaths, which is an increase of 254 cases and four deaths.

Clare, 3,607 cases and 109 deaths, which is an increase of 70 cases and two deaths.

Gladwin, 2,973 cases and 75 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases.

Gratiot, 4,847 cases and 130 deaths, which is an increase of 84 cases and two deaths.

Huron, 4,026 cases and 91 deaths, which is an increase of 89cases.

Iosco, 2,968 cases and 94 deaths, which is an increase of 56 cases and two deaths.

Isabella, 8,284 cases and 130 deaths, which is an increase of 131 cases.

Lapeer, 10,406 cases and 247 deaths, which is an increase of 206 cases and four deaths.

Midland, 10,337 cases and 139 deaths, which is an increase of 194 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 2,419 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases.

Oscoda, 873 cases and 39 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases and one death.

Roscommon, 2,402 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of 63 cases and one death.

Sanilac, 4,693 cases and 130 deaths, which is an increase of 93 cases.

Shiawassee, 8,197 cases and 131 deaths, which is an increase of 192 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 6,812 cases and 191 deaths, which is an increase of 122 cases and one death.

