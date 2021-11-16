Michigan Works! hosts healthcare job fair in Flint Tuesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Works! put on a three hour long job fair in Flint on Tuesday, solely dedicated to the health care industry.

With around 1,300 open positions, employers are doing what they can to get more people on their payroll.

”We’ve seen individuals as high as 50 plus and above job seeking. Before COVID, it would be hundreds of individuals and in some cases, lines out the door,” said business solutions professional for the organization, Mike McGee.

One of those people, Lyric Gaskin, whose been out of work for about two months because she decided to go back to school.

“I’ve had a taste of the healthcare field before -- I’ve been in home health care, I’ve worked in hospitals, group homes before and I just feel like that’s what I want to do the rest of my life, there’s nothing else I want to do,” said Gaskin.

McLaren Healthcare, Ascension, Maxim Healthcare and other employers on hand hiring just about every position that can be thought of -- nurses, medical assistants, medical techs, housekeeping, radiology techs, nursing assistants.

“Honestly, I could do anything here. Anything here is what I would want to do,” said Gaskin.

It’s no secret the health care field has suffered drastically these last 19 months during the pandemic.

Between leaving the field, retiring, vaccine mandates, burnout, and stress, it’s the hope now that employers take the steps they need to take -- to get back on track.

“Individuals do want to get back to work. Not at the speed we like it or assumed before -- however, it is happening,” said McGee

For those who are interested that missed Tuesday’s job fair, just give Michigan Works! a call and they can help you from there.

