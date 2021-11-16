Advertisement

Plane crash survivor’s mom: Dad’s embrace shielded 11-year-old

By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (AP) - The mother of an 11-year-old girl who survived a weekend plane crash believes her husband protected her from more serious injuries by holding her tightly as the plane went down.

Laney Perdue was the sole survivor of a plane crash on Michigan’s Beaver Island that killed her father and three others on Saturday. She remains hospitalized with five broken bones.

Christina Perdue says Mike Perdue of Gaylord was holding Laney tightly when the twin-engine commuter plane crashed Saturday on the Lake Michigan island.

She said in an interview broadcast Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that “in my heart I know that protected her” as the plane crashed.

Lt. William Church of the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office has identified three of the deceased as Kate Leese and Adam Kendall of Beaver Island and Mike Perdue, a real estate agent. Authorities haven’t identified the pilot, who was also killed.

The plane that crashed was a Britten-Norman BN-2A, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. That type of plane is used to ferry people between the island and Charlevoix in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Auto insurance
Whitmer: Michigan drivers saved the most on auto insurance
Joe Vitale
American Retirement Advisors discusses 401(k) options for retirees
Nolan McIntosh
Thanksgiving can be a good chance to discuss finances
Jard Coseglia of Tru Staffing Partners is known as Jared the Job Whisperer.
Jared the Job Whisperer: Navigating seasonal job options