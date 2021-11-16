Plane crash survivor’s mom: Dad’s embrace shielded 11-year-old

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (AP) - The mother of an 11-year-old girl who survived a weekend plane crash believes her husband protected her from more serious injuries by holding her tightly as the plane went down.

Laney Perdue was the sole survivor of a plane crash on Michigan’s Beaver Island that killed her father and three others on Saturday. She remains hospitalized with five broken bones.

Christina Perdue says Mike Perdue of Gaylord was holding Laney tightly when the twin-engine commuter plane crashed Saturday on the Lake Michigan island.

She said in an interview broadcast Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that “in my heart I know that protected her” as the plane crashed.

Lt. William Church of the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office has identified three of the deceased as Kate Leese and Adam Kendall of Beaver Island and Mike Perdue, a real estate agent. Authorities haven’t identified the pilot, who was also killed.

The plane that crashed was a Britten-Norman BN-2A, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. That type of plane is used to ferry people between the island and Charlevoix in the northern Lower Peninsula.

