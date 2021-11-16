Advertisement

Second deadly plane crash in 3 days kills 2 in northern Michigan

Plane crash
Plane crash(AP News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYNE CITY, Mich. (AP) - The second fatal plane crash in three days in northern Michigan has killed a pilot and his passenger.

Authorities say 61-year-old pilot Kenneth Daniel Yott of Pontiac and 21-year-old passenger Corbin Dennis Kennedy of Howell were found dead Monday afternoon in the Beechcraft King Air plane in a wooded area in Charlevoix County’s Melrose Township.

It’s not clear what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Four people died in a plane crash Saturday on Michigan’s Beaver Island west of Mackinaw City. The twin-engine Britten-Norman plane was flying from Charlevoix, the FAA said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Joe Vitale
American Retirement Advisors discusses 401(k) options for retirees
Nolan McIntosh
Thanksgiving can be a good chance to discuss finances
Jard Coseglia of Tru Staffing Partners is known as Jared the Job Whisperer.
Jared the Job Whisperer: Navigating seasonal job options
The Barn sports bar in Fenton is hosting a free community meal on Thanksgiving.
The Barn sports bar in Fenton hosting Thanksgiving meal