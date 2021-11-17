12 local communities decline or forfeit ARPA funds

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Department of Treasury says five communities in the ABC12 News viewing area declined American Rescue Plan Act funding and another seven were non-responsive to the state when it was applications were sent out.

The applications were sent on July 7 according to the US Treasury, local governments with populations of less than 50,000, or Non-Entitlement Units of Local Governments were given 60 days to respond.

According to the Treasury’s website, the state of Michigan received more than $644 million to distribute to these cities, villages, and townships.

The amount given to each community is based on population.

After multiple attempts for contact, seven communities in mid-Michigan forfeited funding by not responding.

Another five did respond, but they declined the funding.

According to the Michigan Department of Treasury, they believe there were three main reasons communities declined funds.

“Some local units feel that they may have no or limited ability to use the funds as allowed by the Act. For other local units, the amount of money they have received versus the management and reporting requirement may not be a large enough benefit,” said Ron Leix with the Michigan Department of Treasury. “Also, some local units may not agree with the structure or purpose of the program and decided to decline the funding.”

The Village of Gaines declined the funds, they tell ABC12 News that they didn’t believe they would qualify to use these funds properly, so they said they didn’t feel right taking them.

All of the communities that declined the funds, opted to send their portion of the funds to other communities in Michigan.

