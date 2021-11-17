Advertisement

Camping, lodging fees go up at Michigan state parks

Families across Michigan visit campgrounds at Bay City State Park.
Families across Michigan visit campgrounds at Bay City State Park.(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A night in a sleeping bag is costing more at Michigan campgrounds.

Rates have gone up between $2 and $8 a night, depending on the campground and the day. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it’s the first increase in four years.

The DNR says state park attendance has surged 30% since 2019, adding to daily operating costs.

Some parks have cabins and other lodging. That rate is going up by $10 a night.

The DNR says camping and lodging fees account for 51% of the money used to operate state parks.

