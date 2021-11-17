Camping, lodging fees go up at Michigan state parks

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A night in a sleeping bag is costing more at Michigan campgrounds.

Rates have gone up between $2 and $8 a night, depending on the campground and the day. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it’s the first increase in four years.

The DNR says state park attendance has surged 30% since 2019, adding to daily operating costs.

Some parks have cabins and other lodging. That rate is going up by $10 a night.

The DNR says camping and lodging fees account for 51% of the money used to operate state parks.

