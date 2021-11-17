Advertisement

CDC confirms case of monkeypox in Maryland

By CNN
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Health officials are investigating a case of monkeypox in Maryland.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the patient involved recently returned to the United States from Nigeria.

They are currently in isolation.

The CDC is working with their international counterparts, the airline and local health officials to reach out to anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient.

The CDC believes there was a low risk of the virus spreading at the airport because of current COVID-19 restrictions.

Monkeypox is a rare, but serious illness.

It typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes before progressing into a rash on the face and body.

There have been 218 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Nigeria since 2017.

There have also been eight cases in the U.S. linked to international travelers since then.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House poised to censure Gosar over posting violent video
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery takes stand at murder trial
Michael Bur was linked to 88-year-old Mary Prieur's murder in 1997.
Investigators say DNA led to arrest for murder of 88-year-old Mary Prieur
Michael Bur was linked to 88-year-old Mary Prieur's murder in 1997.
Mary Prieur murder