Center for Automotive Research weighs in on electrification, what’s needed for EV infrastructure

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The president’s visit to Factory Zero comes as the automotive industry is at a transformational crossroad to electrification.

ABC12 News spoke with Carla Bailo who is the CEO of CAR.

She says of course the main thing people think about are the charging stations.

But, there’s a whole lot more to this conversion process that’s going to take time, money and patience.

“There’s many elements we have to think about. One is the grid itself. Is the grid capable of handling the additional load. Is the grid green itself, such that the power that we’re putting in an EV, which is zero emission vehicle -- is that energy also green,” said Bailo.

Center for Automotive Research CEO Carla Bailo takes this one step further in addressing what’s called micro gridding.

This is when a power grid goes down making sure there’s another grid in place that can provide power, and doing it in a way that’s seamless. Think of how an at home generator works.

“Another piece we have to think about is where to put them. A lot of people are saying we’re just going to put them the whole way along this road way -- that may not make sense, because there are certain demographics that are more likely to purchase an electric vehicle,” she said.

Bailo also said that oil and gas companies will need to get involved in this transformational process.

That means turning existing gas stations into energy stations, so they can accommodate both gas powered and electric vehicles.

Bailo adds that building codes and how cities are further developed will play a key role in electrification success.

“A lot of people who could use an electric vehicle live in multi-unit dwellings. Multi unit dwellings typically do not have charging stations built into their parking garage -- if you have a place to park at all,” she said.

There’s a lot of work to be done. It’s complex, it costs money, it will take time.

Bailo said that however slow or fast this transformation happens, the entire goal is to not create any unintended consequences.

