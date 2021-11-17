Advertisement

CMU professor talks about Alzheimer’s disease research in Michigan

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - November is Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.

On Wednesday, a Boston hospital will test the safety of a new nasal vaccine aimed at preventing and slowing the disease.

Major research continues around Alzheimer’s. Dr. Kevin Park, an associate professor at Central Michigan University and a member of the Michigan Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, talked about the projects he is involved with.

Park offered advice about lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and ongoing tests of new drugs aimed at delaying or preventing the disease.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity is hosting its 13th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway.
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity hosting 13th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway
Jennifer Whipple demonstrates a yoga pose.
Wellness Wednesday: Yoga poses to focus on physical and mental health
Christine Naman wrote "About Natalie" to chronicle her experience of rescuing her daughter from...
Wellness Wednesday: Mom’s book talks about helping daughter overcome addiction
Joe Vitale
American Retirement Advisors discusses 401(k) options for retirees