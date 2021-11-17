CMU professor talks about Alzheimer’s disease research in Michigan

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - November is Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.

On Wednesday, a Boston hospital will test the safety of a new nasal vaccine aimed at preventing and slowing the disease.

Major research continues around Alzheimer’s. Dr. Kevin Park, an associate professor at Central Michigan University and a member of the Michigan Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, talked about the projects he is involved with.

Park offered advice about lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and ongoing tests of new drugs aimed at delaying or preventing the disease.

