Durand water/sewer rates to increase starting July 2022

DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - People living in the City of Durand will soon be shelling out more money for water and sewer services.

Durand’s City Council approved a 25% rate hike for water and a 10% hike for sewer beginning in July 2022.

ABC12 News spoke with Matt Schaefer, Mayor Pro Tem of Durand.

He said that it’s certainly a delicate subject for folks because so many in Durand are on a fixed income or are considered lower income.

But it’s something that he says needs to be done.

Starting next summer, residents in Durand will be paying 25% more for water and 10% more for sewer services than what they’re paying now.

ABC12 News is told that the city hired an accounting firm to do a rate analysis, which helped come up with these figures.

“It seems like the previous rate increases weren’t enough to keep up with costs and inflation so it was a correction that needed to be done for the health of the water system,” said Shaefer.

He told ABC12 news that the city’s water infrastructure needs some improvements done to it in order to maintain its viability.

He said that everything is working properly and there are no water issues at the moment, but neglecting the system could prove to be even more costly down the road.

“The plant is older. It hasn’t had all the maintenance it probably should have over the years -- it’s stuff were continuously working on and additionally there’s new mandates and things with the state from the lead and copper rules and improvements that are required that are good -- but they’re required and there’s no funding attached to them,” he said.

ABC12 News spoke with one resident today who understands the need to take care of the city’s water infrastructure, but was also pretty frustrated about the steep hike not just for her but others who are on a fixed income.

“I worry about families being able to pay their bills and keep their water on and their sewage going for their families,” said the resident.

ABC12 News is told that city council and other city officials will be brainstorming ways to connect with residents to let them know about the upcoming rate changes and why they’re needed.

