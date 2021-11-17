Flint area nonprofits work together to address shortage of baby formula

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Supply chain problems are affecting just about everything like Christmas trees and Thanksgiving turkeys.

Now, national reports say baby formula is the latest*item in short supply.

The ABC12 Newsroom has received calls from parents saying they were having a hard time tracking down what they need, so we made calls to ten stores in the area, and the majority of them said they only had certain kinds. This is making it difficult for not only parents but for nonprofit organizations in the community who are working together to make sure parents get exactly what they need for their baby.

“We also only have about four cans of the soy ProSobee, and the A.R. right here, we didn’t have for months,” Nadja Tirrell said.

Tirrell is the Office Manager at Heartbeat of Greater Flint, providing services for pregnant women, new mothers, and small children, including baby formula.

“Certain brands and certain types, especially the specialty types of brands we can’t get,” Tirrell said.

Tirrell says at least one-third of moms are coming in needing a specialty can of formula for the month like for babies with specific food allergies, gassiness, or discomfort.

“Even switching brand to brand like if they switch from say Enfamil to like a Meijer brand, that can cause tummy trouble as well, so I think the desperation level is higher for parents that are in that situation,” Tirrell said.

Tirrell doesn’t give up though. Instead, she’s finding herself on the phone all day to try getting exactly what they need.

“We have a huge resource list, and we love our other organizations in Flint that help us out and that work with us, so I think as a community in Flint, organizations like ours are trying to work together to meet the needs of these families,” Tirrell said.

Tirrell says they’re always accepting and in need of donations and would greatly appreciate donations of specialty baby formulas.

There are other resources in the area for those who need baby formula like Crossover Outreach and Little Lamb’s Compassionate Ministry Center.

