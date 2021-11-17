Investigators say DNA led to arrest for murder of 88-year-old Mary Prieur

LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say there is a 1 in 1.9 octillion chance that Michael Bur was not involved with the 1997 murder of Mary Prieur in Lennon based on DNA evidence.

More advanced scientific techniques and DNA samples taken from 41-year-old Bur more than 24 years ago led to his arrest for Prieur’s murder last week, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Bur is charged with felony murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. All three charges carry up to life in prison if he is convicted.

Prieur and her husband Leonard owned Sweet Marie’s Candy in Flint for many years before the sold the store and retired to the Lennon area. Leonard died several years before Mary.

She was a fixture in the small village along M-13 on the border between Genesee and Shiawassee counties. Mary Prieur was a devout Catholic and often attended church functions. Lennon residents remember seeing her walk from home to the town diner for lunch and dinner most days.

Prieur was 88 years old when she died near her residence in Lennon. Swanson said she was beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted before her body was found in a wooded area off M-13 near her residence. The murder shocked the tiny Lennon community.

Swanson joined the investigation in 2002 as a junior detective with the sheriff’s office. Police already had followed up on dozens of leads, but no arrests had been made in the case at that time.

Since then, Swanson said police have conducted hundreds of interviews to gain evidence in the case.

“Over the time of my career, we always stayed the course,” he said. “We always made sure that no matter where we were that this office stayed focused on solving the death of Mary Prieur.”

Investigators zeroed in on Bur shortly after the murder. He lived in a residence a short walk from Prieur’s house, but police could not gather enough evidence over the years to meet the probable cause standard necessary to charge him with murder.

Swanson said detectives 24 years ago obtained a DNA sample from Bur, which remained in storage ever since. More advanced scientific techniques led forensic investigators at a Michigan State Police Crime Lab to link DNA evidence from Bur to samples found at the scene.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the DNA evidence shows a 1 in 1.9 octillion chance that Bur was not responsible for Prieur’s murder.

“We have evidence that I am convinced that comes from the victim, comes from the accused, match up and in fact we will be able to present that in a courtroom,” he said.

Evidence against Bur also includes drag marks leading from the home down to the area where Prieur’s body was found near a creek, Leyton said. A witness that police talked with two decades ago, who provided other facts in the case, also is available to testify.

Bur is scheduled for a probable cause hearing in Genesee County District Court soon, when prosecutors will lay out the evidence against him. If they can prove that a crime was committed and Bur likely was responsible, the judge will move the case forward to trial in Genesee County Circuit Court.

Leyton said the case against Bur is far from over. Prosecutors still have to prove the evidence against him in court before he can be convicted. But Leyton said prosecutors are well prepared for the court process.

“Ultimately, what we all want here is closure for the victim’s family,” he said. “We want closure, because when you lose a loved one in such a brutal manner it never goes away from your mind. You never have a peaceful day when you can stop thinking about it.”

