JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

All-in-all, we didn’t have too bad of a day Tuesday. Partly sunny skies and light southeasterly winds took temperatures from the 20s early, to the lower 40s for the afternoon. Thickening clouds and increasing winds from the south overnight, will cause our temperatures to slowly rise. At the same time, some rain will be moving into the area from the southwest. So for the morning drive, expect noticeably warmer temperatures and wet roads.

Once the rain moves in, we will be dealing with it for the better parts of our Wednesday. By late in the day, the showers will be ending across the northern parts of the area, while showers linger over the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. Despite the rain, high temperatures Wednesday will be in the 50s ahead of a cold front. By Wednesday evening, the front will move off to our east, opening the door to a fresh new batch of cold air.

We will see some sunshine Thursday and Friday, but a few flakes of snow may also fly from time-to-time. Highs Thursday will be in the 30s on brisk westerly winds. Highs Friday will likely surround the 40-degree mark. Temperatures for the weekend will turn out to be pretty close to the average for this part of November. Saturday will be dry, but a few showers will be possible Sunday as a push of even colder air approaches from the northwest. On ABC12 News we will let you know just how cold we will get for the start of the week. - JR