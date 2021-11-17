Advertisement

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity hosting 13th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - The men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity are hosting their 13th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Mt. Morris.

Fraternity member Chuckii Montgomery talked about the effort and how many families they have helped over the years.

All of the families who will receive a turkey have been pre-selected, so there will not be a community drop-off.

