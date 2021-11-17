MI COVID cases surge despite vaccine milestone

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s the first step to herd immunity in Michigan. The state says at least 70 percent of people 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

But Saginaw Health Department Medical Director Dr. Delicia Pruitt says it’s time for the second step.

“We want them to get the second dose because you don’t have full immunity until you get that second dose in two weeks after that second dose, you have full immunity,” Pruitt said.

She says without it we will continue to see the number of infections rise, especially among one particular group according to Flint-area physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamala.

“It’s in grade school kids as well,” Mukkamala explained. “We have a lot of ground to gain in vaccinating that group.”

The numbers show kids between 5 and 15 trail behind at 21 percent. Dr. Mukkamala adds it’s alarming since children in that group are more susceptible to contracting the virus.

Since the school year began the state of Michigan reports k-12 schools have the highest number of covid outbreaks, followed by assisted living facilities and manufacturing/construction sites.

“I’d say you could easily catch it at home, and then take it to school,” he said. “You can also catch it in school.”

Now just a week away from the start of holiday gatherings physicians fear cases will rise across all age groups if vaccine rates don’t pick up.

“Help your children be protected so that grandma and grandpa are protected, right as we go into this holiday season,” he said.

