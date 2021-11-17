Michigan’s first flu outbreak of the season leads to call for vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A significant flu outbreak at the University of Michigan is leading to a call for Michiganders to get their seasonal flu vaccine.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says 525 cases of influenza A from the H3N2 strain are under investigation at the University of Michigan’s main campus in Ann Arbor.

Health officials say the flu outbreak is troubling, because it is occurring at the same time that hospitals are treating a surge of COVID-19 patients. They urge everyone to follow basic prevention measures like staying home when ill, social distancing and wearing face coverings indoors.

“As we head into respiratory virus season, it is important to take every mitigation measure we can to prevent outbreaks of the flu, RSV and COVID-19,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “Wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing and getting vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19 will help prevent the spread of illness.”

Michigan’s flu vaccine dashboard shows influenza vaccinations are down compared to previous years. Just over 2 million doses have been administered this season as of Nov. 6, which is down about 26% from the same time last year.

About 3.5 million Michigan residents received a flu shot last season and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has a goal of administering 4 million flu shots statewide this season.

The 2020-2021 flu season was very mild compared to past years, which health experts attribute to more people following COVID-19 prevention protocols and limiting the spread of flu viruses.

“COVID-19 vaccines and flu vaccines can be administered at the same time, and we encourage all eligible Michiganders to get theirs as soon as possible,” Bagdasarian said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.