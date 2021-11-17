Mid-Michigan emergency rooms overwhelmed forced to turn away ambulances

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) -“We’ve had to actually tell outside ambulances, Hey, you can’t stop here. And that is a really difficult decision to make,” said Mid Michigan Medical Center ER Medical Director, Danny Greig M.D.

In his 25 years of treating patients in the emergency room Mid Michigan Medical Center, Dr. Danny Greig has only been forced to make that difficult decision to turn patients away once-- until now.

“4 or 5 occasions here in the last couple of months for a total of 20 hours where we’ve had to go on diversion,” Greig said.

Diversion is when emergency rooms are overloaded to the point where they can no accommodate another patient, forcing them to send patients to other hospitals for care.

“We have no beds, we have no staffing. And we just we just if you drop the patient off here and we don’t feel like we can safely care for them,” Grieg said.

Greig says they are busier than they’ve ever been. Breaking records in the last few months for volume. And they are not they only ones feeling the strain.

“It affects the whole tri City area. It’s affecting all of us. There have been times when all four of our hospitals covenant St. Mary’s, McLaren, and we have all gone on diversion at the same time,” Greig explained.

He says when that happens, no one gets turned away.

“We just start taking them again because we have to find a way to meet people’s needs,” he said.

Dr. Greig does say they never turn local patients away or someone who is critical and/or receiving CPR.

