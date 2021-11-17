Advertisement

New details released in 1997 murder case, family members speak out

By Mark Bullion
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - New details come forward following the arrest of a man accused of beating, raping and murdering an 88-year-old Lennon woman 24 years ago.

ABC12 News first spoke about the arrest of 41-year-old Michael Bur last week who is charged with felony murder, criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

The sheriff couldn’t get too terribly specific, just because he has to preserve the integrity of the overall case.

ABC12 News can say that because of advances in science and technology, the DNA evidence that was collected 24 years ago.

That evidence has a 1 in 1 octillion chance of proving that it’s not him. Octillion is 26 zeros.

”Aunt Mary has been on my mind a lot. She just didn’t deserve what happened to her,” said

Mary Prieur’s family, nieces and friends, have long awaited closure in the 24-year-old cold case.

“I didn’t think this was ever going to be solved. I just felt that way and I am so pleased and so happy that Aunt Mary’s going to get the justice she deserves,” said Emily Duby, Prieur’s neice.

Now, rewind the tape to Feb. 27, 1997. It was that cold February day, 88-year-old Mary Prieur was dragged from her home in the tiny village of Lennon. She was sexually assaulted and left for dead in a nearby field.

The case, baffling investigators for decades.

Thousands of interviews, leads, reports, tips, but nothing concrete or enough to warrant an arrest.

Until last week.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announces the arrest of 41-year-old Michael Bur of Lennon.

“This is Mary’s house, this is where she was found, and this is where the suspect lived, 24 years,” said Swanson.

Swanson, on Wednesday, credited advances in science, technology and the hard working men and women of the Michigan State Crime labs to help bring this case one step closer to closure.

Not just for Mary, not just the village she and her late husband called home, but Mary’s family, wondering if their dear aunt would ever get the justice she deserves.

“I had my doubt. I had thought that whoever it was had died and they were never going to be able to solve it. I’m just so grateful,” said Duby.

Bur is currently being held in the Genesee County Jail.

He is due for a probable cause hearing one week from Wednesday in Genesee County Circuit Court.

