Petitions circulated in recall effort against Davison school board member

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The committee aimed at recalling a controversial Davison school board member is now collecting signatures.

The group wants Matt Smith to be removed from the Board of Education for Davison Community Schools. The recall group now has 60 days to collect signatures and has launched social media accounts to update the public.

Smith faces jail time for allegations that he threatened an Upper Peninsula county clerk, saying he’d kill her dogs. A hearing in Smith’s court case is set for next Monday.

Houghton County Clerk Jennifer Kelly received a two-minute phone call on March 6, 2020, from a private number saying they’ve seen the inside of her home. She called police and they allegedly traced the number to Smith.

According to the police report, officers then found Kelly’s opponent in the 2020 election, Justin Kasieta, was also on the phone call. Kasieta admitted that the phone call was made by Smith but says they didn’t threaten to kill her dogs.

Smith denied making the phone call to police, saying his friends “spoofed” his number. Smith promptly filed his own police report claiming someone has been prank calling from his phone for 18 months.

Smith is facing a misdemeanor charge of maliciously using a telephone. Supporters of the recall effort have said their effort is a response to the misdemeanor charge.

