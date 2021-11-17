Advertisement

Plea deal, more criminal charges possible in Birch Run Township murder case

Five suspects appear in court hearing as four remain custody.
Faith Lord, Jordan Harrison, Jorden Schmitzer, Kyle Bostic and Nolan Croton are facing charges related to the home invasion and murder of 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt on Block Road in Birch Run Township.(source: WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a crime that shocked a rural Saginaw County area, a wheelchair-bound man found dead in his burned out home.

Tonight, four of the five suspects in the man’s murder remain in jail as investigators are still trying to determine who played what role in the homicide.

We are also learning more charges could be brought against the five suspects.

Faith Lord, Jordan Harrison, Nolan Croton, Jorden Schmitzer, who all remain in jail and Kyle Bostic, who has been released on bond all appeared together via a Zoom court hearing.

The five are accused of playing a role in the murder of 65-year-old Scott Englehardt, whose body was found last month in his burned out Birch Run Township home. Firearms charges in the case indicate Engelhardt was shot before his house was set on fire.

Attorney Mike Manley represents Harrison and he indicated his client is looking at a plea deal.

“We have started preliminary negotiations on this matter towards a resolution, I think we are moving forward in that direction,” said Manley during the court hearing.

ABC 12 News has learned investigators are still trying to piece the drug-related crime together. Who is the most culpable in the killing of Engelhardt, who played which role in his death?

Croton and Bostic face the least serious charges with first-degree home invasion and accessory after the fact to a felony, but assistant prosecutor Blair Stevenson indicated that could change.

“I am thinking about adding charges as well, that’s why I am waiting for more evidence. I think I could at this point (add more charges), but I would rather have more time and see where all that evidence comes in at before I make that final decision,” said Stevenson.

That evidence could include cell phones records, even social media posts. The five are set to be back in court for another hearing on January 5th.

