President Biden visiting Detroit area Wednesday for GM Factory Zero grand opening

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - President Joe Biden is coming back to Michigan on Wednesday to promote his $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law this week.

Biden will talk about how the massive spending bill will boost electric vehicles during a grand opening event for the General Motors Factory Zero in Hamtramck, which will produce a line of four electric vehicles.

GM has invested over $2.2 billion to convert the 4.5 million-square-foot Hamtramck facility into an electric vehicle production hub with about 2,200 employees. Factory Zero produces an electric Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Hummer pickup truck, a Hummer SUV and an electric version of the Chevrolet Cruze sedan.

Factory Zero is a big step toward GM’s goal of producing only electric vehicles by 2035.

Production of GM’s Hummer EV pickup truck in Hamtramck is expected to start this year followed by the electric Cruze next year and the Hummer electric SUV in 2023. The electric Silverado will be unveiled in January with full production starting in 2023.

Biden’s infrastructure bill includes money to build more electric vehicle charging stations across the U.S.

Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow is excited for the president’s visit.

“Our workers are the best in the world, and there’s nothing more American than ensuring that our products and technology are built in America,” she said.

