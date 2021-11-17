Advertisement

Scattered rain Wednesday afternoon

Very warm as well.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system moving across the state will bring scattered showers to the area. We’ll see temps surge into the 50s with a breezy wind shifting from the S to the W. On the backside of this system we’re drier but much colder air moves in.

Today’s highs will be near 60 with a steady wind around 15mph, gusting to 30mph, through the afternoon. Winds will gradually shift from the S to the W, then stay W overnight at 10-15mph. We’ll be cloudy today with scattered showers, particularly during the afternoon and evening.

Showers look to end by midnight tonight, earlier further north and west, with clouds breaking up a bit. Lows will be in the mid 30s for most areas.

Tomorrow we’ll only reach the mid to upper 30s – but it won’t feel that way. Winds will be out of the W at 10-15mph, gusting to 30mph, making it feel more like the mid 20s to around 30 degrees through the afternoon. You might catch a little sun in the morning before lake effect brings in more clouds and the chance for flurries.

We’re then dry with some sun Friday with highs near 40.

