Wellness Wednesday: Mom’s book talks about helping daughter overcome addiction

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new book tells a serious but inspiring story about a mom who helped her daughter overcome addiction.

Christine Naman watched her daughter become addicted to heroin at the young age of 15 and even found her on the floor unresponsive, having to revive her with Narcan. She shared her experience in her book called, “About Natalie.”

