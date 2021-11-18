Advertisement

12 In Your Town: Curwood Castle is a piece of Owosso history

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Started in 1922 and finished in 1923, the Curwood Castle in Owosso is a wonder to behold.

It’s coming up on 100 years of having that building in downtown Owosso.

Every year the city has the Curwood Festival, which brings carnival rides and food and fun. But really at the heart of it is honoring James Oliver Curwood and how he helped put Owosso on the map.

Curwood died in 1927, possibly from blood poisoning from a spider bite.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Owosso Glow
12 In Your Town: Owosso Glow is a popular annual tradition
Shiawassee Arts Center
12 In Your Town: Shiawassee Arts Center celebrates local artists
The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity is hosting its 13th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway.
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity hosting 13th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway
Dr. Kevin Park is an associate professor at Central Michigan University and a member of the...
CMU professor talks about Alzheimer’s disease research in Michigan