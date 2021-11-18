34-year-old accused of shooting two people in the head in a Bay City alley

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have a suspect in custody in a recent Bay City shooting, where two people were shot in the head.

The 34-year-old man, who was not been identified Thursday, was arrested during a traffic stop in Bay City on Wednesday night. He is a suspect in the shooting on Nov. 2 in an alley behind a home on Wilson Street.

A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were found with gunshot wounds in their heads. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition while the man was in stable condition two weeks ago, but authorities provided no update on their conditions Thursday.

Police say the shootings were not a random and there was no immediate threat to the general public. The suspect is expected to appear in court for arraignment soon.

