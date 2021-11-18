Advertisement

Ann Arbor to require free menstrual products in restrooms
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Free menstrual products will be mandatory in restrooms that serve the public in Ann Arbor. The ordinance was approved unanimously this week by the city council and will kick in on Jan. 1.

All public restrooms in Ann Arbor, including in bars and restaurants, must offer toilet paper, soap, paper towels, tampons and menstrual pads.

Violations can result in $100 tickets. Mayor Christopher Taylor gave credit to a high school student who expressed concerns about some residents having difficulty obtaining menstrual products.

Council member Travis Radina says the ordinance will apply to men’s restrooms, too.

Churches and other places of worship might qualify for exemptions.

