Attorney explains what’s next in Flint Water Settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -”So as good as it is and it’s a good step towards a final resolution. I think residents unfortunately you’re going to have to maintain their patience on some level,” said New York Attorney, Corey Stern.

A week ago, ABC12 told you about how a U.S. District Judge approved a $626 million deal to settle the lawsuits over the lead contaminated water sent into Flint residents homes-- following the switch from the Detroit water source to the Flint river.

But there are still a lot of questions and no final answers yet.

For example-- how much will people get, and how soon could they receive a payment?

”I think the earliest anyone would ever see a payment is probably the end of May 2022,” Stern said.

And that’s barring any delays says Stern.

He’s representing more than 5-thousand Flint residents in the lead water litigation who are set to receive part of the settlement.

“It’s good news for those who are satisfied with the settlement obviously in a community as large as flint, there’s always going to be folks who are happy and folks who were unhappy,” Stern said.

He understands the frustration of those impacted waiting for justice-- but says there are more steps to be taken before any payouts begin. The next step is the claims period.

“Which is the point in time where people can actually file their documents or their lawyers can file their documents for them so they can actually make a claim in the settlement. That process has not started yet,” he said.

It’s possible that could start sometime after Thanksgiving or it could be as late as early next year.

“Once the period starts, there’s 120 days for individuals to make claims and the folks who are making claims are the folks who registered for the settlement,” Stern explained.

Stern says there would be no settlement at all-- if Flint residents hadn’t stepped up and demanded someone listen to them.

“This story began with a community of people who really found their voice and stood up for themselves and advocated for their children and advocated for their community,”

The judge has also yet to make a decision on the $200 million request by the lawyers to cover attorney fees.

Most of the money — $600 million, is coming from the state of Michigan.

Flint is paying &20 million - while McLaren Health is paying $5 million and engineering firm, Rowe Professional Services, is paying $1.25 million.

Lawsuits still are pending against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, McLaren and other engineering firms.

