Audit: Michigan unemployment error overpaid $3.9 billion

Nearly 350,000 workers who received benefits were not eligible
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A scathing audit has found that in processing 5.4 million unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, shortcomings in the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency caused $3.9 billion in overpayments.

The audit released Thursday says the state will likely not recoup that money. That is because the fault lies solely on the agency and not the claimants.

The mistakes led to 648,100 Michigan residents receiving letters this summer saying that they’d have to reapply for eligibility, according to the audit. Of those claimants 347,437 who had previously been marked as eligible for benefits are now ineligible.

Many of the workers who received the letters were threatened with having to pay back benefits that they were not eligible for. But the state later changed course and granted everyone a reprieve, say no workers would have to repay unemployment income received due to a state error.

The unemployment agency was inundated with a record shattering number of claims in March and April of 2020. More than 3.5 million Michigan workers claimed benefits during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, but the agency’s systems could not keep up with the demand.

Some workers waited months for resolution to concerns and issues with their claims. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer beefed up staffing in the agency by five times last year and the MiWAM system capacity increased to cope with the increase in demand.

Republican lawmakers are conducting an in-depth investigation into the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency after significant issues over the past 19 months. They successfully lobbied for a change in leadership, when Acting Director Liza Eslund-Olson was replaced in October by Julia Dale.

Republicans also introduced a package of bills in September aimed at preventing the sort of delays and errors that plagued workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

