CEO of Hamilton Community Health Network announces plans to expand the services to Flint’s East Side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Filling the Gap. The CEO of Hamilton Community Health Network announces plans to expand the health clinic’s services to Flint’s East Side.

It’s not easy for the thousands of people who live on Flint’s east side to access quality health care. There isn’t a hospital within miles of the neighborhood and physician care is scarce too.

“I know a couple of physicians have retired on the the east side,” said CEO of Hamilton Community Health Network, Clarence Pierce.

Pierce said that for nearly 40 years, the network has provided health, dental and behavioral services to people in Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

There are currently eight clinics, but not one in this impoverished Flint community. Pierce wants to change that by building a 5 million dollar facility to help meet a myriad of needs for people living on the east side.

“Being a kind of a beacon if you will for the neighborhood a place where you can go to not only get your healthcare but you can access other things such as signing up for health care benefits, your prescription drugs you know outreach as it relates to possible other social determinants of health,” said Pierce.

Pierce, who has been a public health administrator, understands that healthy people lead to healthy communities.

“You can’t live a healthy productive life if you are not healthy,” he said.

Hamilton is launching a fundraising campaign to help meet it’s financial goal, hoping to raise 3 million dollars. The CEO is hopeful that the community will step up.

