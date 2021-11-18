Cold and windy Thursday afternoon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On the backside of the system that brought us the warmth and rain yesterday, we’re now getting the cold and windy conditions today.

Temps will remain relatively steady today in the mid and upper 30s through midday, then start to fall, reaching the lower 30s by the evening. Winds will be out of the W at 15-20mph, gusting to around 30mph, making it feel more like the mid 20s. Those winds will also bring in lake effect clouds and flurries, so if you see any sun through the clouds this morning enjoy it while you have it.

Tonight winds go down to 10-15mph, then down to 5-10mph tomorrow, shutting down lake effect.

We’ll see skies turn partly cloudy with lows tonight near 30 degrees. There will still be enough of a breeze to add an extra chill to the air – it’ll feel more like 20 degrees tomorrow morning!

Tomorrow’s highs will be around 40 with sun to start before clouds move in to end the day.

Clouds stay in the forecast Saturday with rain chances Sunday.

