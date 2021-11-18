Advertisement

Historic downtown Flint landmark will be restored thanks to grant

Consumers Energy awarded $250,000 for the project
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A historic landmark in the Flint community is getting restored.

The Consumers Energy Foundation awarded two Michigan projects a $250,000 grant to support local economic developments. Communities First’s Restoring Flint’s Downtown Gem project involving the downtown Masonic Temple was one of the winners among the 20 applicants.

Communities First President and CEO Glenn Wilson said he’s ready to bring back the iconic landmark in the downtown area.

“Any time that you can save iconic landmarks like the Masonic Temple and other buildings in the community, it really just speaks a testament to time and we just want to make sure that we’re able to kind of preserve those, those memories and keep that building there and to make sure it’s being used in an equitable manner, for productive use for the community,” he said.

Communities First will restore and reopen Flint’s Masonic Temple’s restaurant and auditorium spaces on Saginaw Street as a premier arts and culture venue for the community that can seat 300 to 400 people for events, concerts, art shows, festivals and other cultural activities,

Wilson said it’s too early to announce specific plans, but he wants to get started as soon as possible.

