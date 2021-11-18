Hospitals at full capacity fear for another holiday COVID surge

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s a warning from county health officials and doctors of what COVID cases could look like following the first major gathering of the holiday season.

“If everybody’s vaccinated or they had a recent infection, that’s an easy Thanksgiving dinner,” Saginaw Health Department Medical Director Dr. Delicia Pruitt said. “But to navigate the holidays right now with unvaccinated people that’s really, really tough.”

Hospitals statewide say they’re feeling the pressure as the number of COVID-19 patients climb in units dedicated to those patients.

As of Nov. 15 state data reports Hurley Medical Center is operating at 100 percent capacity in its unit with 55 COVID-19 patients. Of those, only one is fully vaccinated.

In an email to ABC 12 news Hurley spokeswoman Peggy Agar says in part: “Our capacity numbers on the state website reflect the number of beds available given the amount of staff we have currently available to provide the best care possible.”

Other Mid-Michigan hospitals aren’t far behind in filling up beds dedicated for COVID patients.

According to the state as of Nov. 15 Saginaw’s Covenant Health Care is at 98 percent capacity, McLaren-Flint hospital is at 96 percent and Ascension Genesys Hospital is at 83 percent.

To stop that increases of cases health officials continue to push residents to seek out a vaccine in order to make holiday gathering safer and keep people out of hospitals

“If somebody got vaccinated, let’s say you got a Moderna vaccine today, three weeks later, you would get your second Moderna vaccine,” Pruitt explained. “And two weeks after that you’ll be fully immunized. That’d be somewhere close to around Christmas time.”

Health officials advise to gather for the holidays with people still in your COVID pod or those who are fully vaccinated to lower the chances of infections.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.