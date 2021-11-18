Advertisement

Investigators release new images in connection to Amber Alert for Noah Clare

Mother of man accused of kidnapping a teen, young boy pleads for grandkids’ return
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released new photos in connection to an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Noah Clare.

The TBI says these images were taken by a surveillance camera in San Clemente, California, on Nov. 11, showing Jacob, Noah and Amber Clare.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Amber, Noah and Jacob Clare were spotted in San...
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Amber, Noah and Jacob Clare were spotted in San Clemente, California, on Nov. 11.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Authorities say this is the first time they have been able to confirm that 16-year-old Amber Clare is with Jacob Clare, who is accused of kidnapping Noah.

According to Noah’s mother, Amber is Jacob’s niece and was last seen at her home around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Noah’s mother reported to police on Nov. 7 that Jacob, her ex-boyfriend, failed to return their 3-year-old son at the end of a scheduled visit.

On Nov. 8, she applied for an emergency motion to suspend parenting time and a temporary restraining order, which the court granted, according to the TBI.

An Amber Alert was issued for Noah on Nov. 16 in Tennessee and Arizona. The TBI says an Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued in California.

Investigators say Jacob bought a silver Subaru Legacy from someone on Facebook Marketplace on or around Oct. 30. There were several identifying stickers on the back of the vehicle, but several have since been removed.

Investigators say Jacob bought a silver Subaru Legacy from someone on Facebook Marketplace on...
Investigators say Jacob bought a silver Subaru Legacy from someone on Facebook Marketplace on or around Oct. 30. (Michigan State Police)

The TBI says a tow company in San Clemente, California, impounded the Subaru on Nov. 13 and handed it over to law enforcement to process any potential evidence.

Bonnie Krpata, Jacob Clare’s mom, told WSMV the past week and a half has been excruciating for the family.

She says her son was distraught about not having more time with Noah and was fighting to get overnight visits with him.

Krpata said Jacob was staying with Amber’s family before moving into a trailer a few months ago, adding there are concerns about their relationship.

“There has been talk of inappropriateness,” Krpata told WSMV in an interview. “I pray it’s not true, but we don’t know. There were things that seemed inappropriate.”

Krpata said she just wants her grandchildren back.

“Amber and Noah are not old enough and mature enough to make a decision and live on the road. It is not right. I love you, but you got to bring them babies home,” Krpata pleaded in the interview.

If you see Noah, Amber or Jacob Clare, or have information about their whereabouts, please contact 911, the Gallatin Police Department at (615) 451-3838, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Tips may also be emailed to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

An Amber Alert was issued for Noah on Nov. 16 in Tennessee and Arizona. The TBI says an...
An Amber Alert was issued for Noah on Nov. 16 in Tennessee and Arizona. The TBI says an Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued in California.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

This is a CVS Pharmacy sign is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. CVS Health...
CVS Health lays out plan to close hundreds of stores in next 3 years
An inmate had been taken to a Pennsylvania court for a hearing Wednesday when he disarmed a...
Friendly fire kills guard struggling with inmate in court
Bonnie Krpata, Jacob Clare's mother, said she just wants her grandchildren back.
Mother of man accused of kidnapping a teen, young boy pleads for grandkids’ return
Owosso Glow
12 In Your Town: Owosso Glow is a popular annual tradition