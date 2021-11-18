Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Wednesday wasn’t very pretty, but it sure was mild!  Southwesterly winds managed to push temperatures through the 50s, despite the clouds and showers that persisted across Mid-Michigan for much of the day.  A few spots even topped the 60-degree mark.  That milder air is already being swept out of the state as a cold front moves off to our east.  Cold, strong winds from the west will hold through Thursday as our temperatures take a noticeable downward turn.

Temperatures early Thursday morning will range from around 30 up north, to the middle 30s south.  From there, don’t expect readings to move very much through the afternoon.  Some sun early in the day will be replaced by lots of wind-whipped, lake-effect clouds.  Some of the clouds will support scattered snow showers or flurries from time-to-time, but no accumulation is expected for our part of the state.  The clouds should break up a bit Thursday night.

Friday should turn out to be a little bit brighter for most of us, but there will still be a chance of a few flurries for the northern parts of the area.  More clouds will return for Saturday as winds shift back in from the southwest.  That should give us a little bit of warming through the weekend.  Another weather system will be making a move toward us as we close out the weekend, so it looks like more rain will be developing into, and through, Sunday afternoon. On ABC12 News we will let you know when that rain may change to snow. - JR

