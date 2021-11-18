Lapeer County woman charged with hit-and-run that left man, two dogs dead

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Columbiaville woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly hit and killed a man and his two dogs back in July before fleeing the scene.

Police say 28-year-old Megan Robbins was arrested at her workplace in Burton and arraigned Wednesday on one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death. She remained in the Lapeer County Jail after arraignment on $10,000 bond.

Police and emergency crews responded to Hunters Creek Road west of Five Lakes Road in Lapeer Township around 7:20 a.m. on July 20 after passersby found a 59-year-old man from Metamora and his dogs lying alongside the road.

An ambulance rushed the man to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 8 a.m. The man’s poodle mix and pit bull mix dogs also were pronounced dead at the scene and turned over to Lapeer County Animal Control.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office has not identified the man who died.

Police say evidence at the scene showed the man and his dogs got hit by a dark gray Chevrolet Malibu driving east on Hunters Creek Road. Around 7:25 a.m., the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call about a vehicle matching the description driving erratically southbound on Rochester Road.

Oakland County deputies stopped the car in the village of Leonard and arrested Robbins, who was driving alone. Authorities say her car had fresh damage and Robbins made inconsistent statements to deputies on the scene.

Investigators don’t believe she was intoxicated during the traffic stop in Oakland County.

Police in Oakland County reached out to neighboring law enforcement and learned a car matching that description was wanted in the deadly hit-and-run in neighboring Lapeer County.

