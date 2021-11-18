Michigan reports an increase in the daily average of COVID-19 cases

LASNSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of COVID-19 cases continues to increased since the beginning of the week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,561 new COVID-19 illnesses Tuesday and Wednesday for a total of 1,224,273. The daily average of 7,281 newly confirmed cases has increased since the report on Monday.

State health officials reported 242 deaths attributed to the coronavirus Tuesday through Wednesday, which increases Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 23,104.

As of Tuesday, 57,165 tests were completed. The percentage of positive tests has also remained high, settling at 16.79% on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses has remained consistently high since the reading on Monday. As of Wednesday, 3,362 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 162 more than Monday.

A total of 3,197 hospitalized patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators has increased since the report on Monday. As of Wednesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 697 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 385 of them were on ventilators.

Since Monday’s report, there is one less COVID-19 patients in intensive care and four more on ventilators.

On Monday, Michigan reported that the state has distributed over 15.681 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 8.078 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 6.314 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 796,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 10.412 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.155 million people statewide. A total of 54.7% of Michiganders are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 70.2% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The state reported that pediatric vaccine data for children aged 5-11 years went live as of Nov. 5. This resulted in the coverage rates decreasing due to the expansion in COVID-19 vaccine eligible population.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 44,279 cases and 1,034 deaths, which is an increase of 470 cases and 19 deaths.

Saginaw, 27,675 cases and 668 deaths, which is an increase of 307 cases and seven deaths.

Arenac, 1,817 cases and 40 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases and two deaths.

Bay, 15,043 cases and 393 deaths, which is an increase of 132 cases and two deaths.

Clare, 3,648 cases and 109 deaths, which is an increase of 41 cases.

Gladwin, 2,985 cases and 75 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Huron, 4,073 cases and 92 deaths, which is an increase of 47 cases and one death.

Iosco, 2,982 cases and 96 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases and two deaths.

Isabella, 8,353 cases and 131 deaths, which is an increase of 69 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 10,525 cases and 251 deaths, which is an increase of 119 cases and four deaths.

Midland, 10,451 cases and 139 deaths, which is an increase of 114 cases.

Ogemaw, 2,424 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Oscoda, 877 cases and 39 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Roscommon, 2,435 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of 33 cases.

Sanilac, 4,757 cases and 133 deaths, which is an increase of 64 cases.

Shiawassee, 8,380 cases and 133 deaths, which is an increase of 183 cases and two deaths.

Tuscola, 6,873 cases and 194 deaths, which is an increase of 61 cases and three deaths.

