Michigan unemployment is revised higher, above U.S. rate

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The federal government has corrected Michigan’s unemployment rate upward by 1.7 percentage points, above the U.S. average.

Federal officials cited an outlier in statistical modeling amid sharp job swings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The September unemployment rate is now 6.3%, but it had been 4.6% -- below the national rate. The October number, also released Wednesday, dipped to 6.1%.

The problem stems from inputs into the model for the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area for January, which produced “distortions” in benchmarking factors used for Michigan, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

State officials said they notified the Bureau of Labor Statistics about the issue in May.

