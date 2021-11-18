Police are investigating a Tuscola County car that crashed into house

Advertisement

Police are investigating a car that crashed into a home in Tuscola County on Thursday morning(Tuscola County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s office is investigating a vehicle that struck a home early Thursday afternoon.

Police report that around 11:47 a.m. on Thursday, a car stuck into a home after traveling on Center St. near Ainsworth St. in the Village of Unionville.

It is said that the impact of the crash was severe enough to damage the foundation of the home. Police say that the homeowner was home at the time of the crash but was not injured.

The driver was identified as a 29-year-old male from Sebewaing who sustained injuries and was and taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

