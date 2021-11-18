Saginaw Police Department offers services to victims impacted by crime

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mid-Michigan Police department is making efforts to support a vulnerable population.

“That’s one of the most vulnerable population groups here,” said Brittany Jeffers, Saginaw Police Department’s Victim Services Unit Coordinator.

Earlier this year, the Saginaw Police Department reported 72 shootings and 14 homicides.

While the number has decreased since last year, the police department is doing everything they can to support families who have had a traumatic experience with a Victim Services Unit.

“With the goal of better serving victims providing services to the community, engaging with the community building trust and filling filling a gap that the service community wasn’t able to target for victims of crime,” said Jeffers.

She said that they were able to start the unit back in 2016 after receiving a federal grant for enhancing law enforcement response to victims.

“They need more than a lot of individuals do and those that are victimized, that group needs more and deserves more support from the city,” said Jeffers.

That support would be given to families who have experienced violent crime.

“So families are able to to come to us and get connected with crime victim compensation that can help pay for things like funeral costs or counseling for the family members,” she said.

Jeffers said that the Saginaw Police Department is the only department in the great lakes bay region that offers these services.

“Even though we’re housed here in the Saginaw Police Department, we will assist victims in any any jurisdiction within Saginaw county get connected to services,” she said.

To find more details about the Saginaw Police Department Victim Services Unit, and how can help or find support, click here.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.