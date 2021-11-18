Saint Francis Prayer Center sees heavy damage after break-in

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A glass door was shattered, after Saint Francis Prayer Center in Flint was broken into Wednesday night.

Center director Debra Hawley says this isn’t the first time the center on Coldwater Road has been broken into.

“We’re very close to the community and do many things for them and its heartbreaking for us to have things like this happen because it’s very discouraging,” said Hawley.

Hawley believes it was the security system that scared them off before any more damage was done.

When the security alert system company called her, she believed it was a false alarm due to high winds, but when she arrived at 9:30 that morning she realized she was wrong.

“Somebody had broken through the doors and had a very difficult time doing that,” said Hawley. “Used a large Iron rod to break through the doors and see what they could take.”

Only a few things were actually taken, mostly electronics, like a DVD player and some smaller equipment.But it’s clear those who broke in were trying to take a lot more.

“They tried to rip it off the wall and several vases and other things were broken in the process but it obviously couldn’t get off the wall so its trashed but it’s still here,” said Hawley.

As an organization that helps those falling on hard times by providing food, clothes and even beds, Hawley says it’s hard not to let this get you down, but she won’t let it end their mission.

“This is a hiccup and not very convenient, but were still going to do what God has called us to do and that is to take care of our people,” said Hawley.

Hawley tells me that they do own security cameras-- they just don’t have anyone to install them, they’re hoping to find that help soon.

Genesee Township Police do not have any suspect information right now.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.