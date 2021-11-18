Swartz Creek students get full week off for Thanksgiving due to staff shortage

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Thanksgiving break has been extended to a full week for Swartz Creek Community Schools.

Superintendent Ben Mainka said the district will not have enough staff available to hold classes on Monday and Tuesday, so classes will be canceled both days. Wednesday through Friday were already scheduled off for Thanksgiving break.

Mainka said the ongoing national labor shortage has limited the number of substitute teachers available for Swartz Creek schools. That leads to teachers skipping their daily planning period to cover classrooms when other teachers take the day off.

“Over the course of the fall, teachers have amassed a large amount of extra time that they have earned,” Mainka wrote in a letter to the district. “We should all commend our teachers and our support staff for the job they do filling in when there is nobody to sub and fill the gap -- they are truly heroes for our kids.”

He said the district has come close to canceling classes several times this fall due to a shortage of staff and substitute teachers. Mainka said Swartz Creek schools offer some of the highest substitute teacher pay in Genesee County to overcome the staffing shortage.

Anyone interested in substitute teaching jobs for Swartz Creek should call 810-591-2390 for more information.

