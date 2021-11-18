Traffic infractions removed for 350,000 Michigan drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 350,000 Michigan drivers have cleaner records after Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson removed traffic infractions from their records.

The move resulted in 150,000 people with suspended driver’s licenses regaining the eligibility to drive. Benson said laws that took effect in October allowed for the violations to get downgraded to minor civil infractions.

“We’ve continued to analyze the new laws in order to get eligible Michiganders safely back behind the wheel,” said Benson. “Countless Michiganders need to drive to get to work, get groceries and get their children to medical appointments and I am committed to making government work for all of them.”

About 200,000 of the 350,000 people who had infractions removed from their records still have other infractions, which can’t be removed under the new laws and still prevent them from getting a driver’s license back.

Drivers who now are eligible for a driver’s license again may have to pay a reinstatement fee or reapply for driving privileges depending on how long their license was suspended.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office is planning to mail letters this week to the drivers who are affected by the changes. The letters will say whether they are eligible for a new license or whether they remain ineligible to drive.

Click here for more information on Michigan’s Clean Slate program.

