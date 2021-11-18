U.S. Court of Appeals upholds term limits for Michigan state lawmakers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A federal appeals court has rejected a challenge to a Michigan law that restricts how long people can serve in the Legislature.

Voters in 1992 endorsed term limits. House members can serve six years while senators can serve eight years.

Former lawmakers argued that the law illegally blocks their access to the ballot. But the appeals court says the law controls eligibility, not access.

The court says residents who want to change the law will have to do it at the ballot box, not in a courtroom.

In Michigan, senators are elected at the same time as the governor and serve four-year terms concurrent with the governor’s term of office. Representatives are elected in even-numbered years to two-year terms.

