Whitmer calls on Michiganders to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters when eligible

She expects the FDA will approve boosters this week for all adults six months after their regular vaccine regimen
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging everyone in Michigan to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster as soon as they are eligible.

Whitmer expects the FDA will approve the boosters for all adults later this week. The shots are encouraged about six months after people received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Michigan health professionals already have administered 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccine boosters to the limited population currently eligible for the shots, which is the seventh most of all 50 states. The boosters are designed to beef up immunity to COVID-19, which naturally wanes after the regular vaccine regimen.

“I am proud of the progress we have made on boosters, with over 1 million administered to date,” Whitmer said. “We need to build on that momentum and ensure that everyone who is fully vaccinated gets a booster too.”

Michigan’s COVID-19 infection rate is among the highest in the U.S. this week, as daily averages of newly confirmed cases near record levels. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 also surged above 3,000 over the weekend for the first time since last spring.

“We are concerned about rising cases and hospitalizations and have to keep working together to administer more vaccines and boosters at a rapid pace,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “After nearly two years of facing COVID-19, we have more tools to keep people safe and help those in the hospital recover, but the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated and get your booster.”

