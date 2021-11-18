Whitmer proposes $300 million more in water funding for communities

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing an additional $300 million in water spending to help local utilities sample for lead, plan for pipe replacement and connect users of contaminated wells to the municipal supply.

Whitmer said Thursday the funding would expand her $500 million MI Clean Water Plan, some of which has been authorized since it was unveiled more than a year ago. She called for a $200 million expansion in September to speed up replacement of lead water service lines.

The new $300 million funding proposed Thursday, which would come from U.S. pandemic relief dollars, would need approval from the Republican-led Legislature. She said there’s a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to use the federal dollars to “make lasting investments in our water infrastructure.”

“Together, we can utilize the resources we have to create thousands of good-paying jobs, deliver safe water to every home and kid in school, and shore up our water infrastructure to make it more resilient to extreme weather,” Whitmer said. “I look forward to the $1.3 billion in federal funding specifically for water that we will get, among billions more, from the bipartisan federal infrastructure plan.”

Michigan began enforcing the nation’s strictest rules for lead in drinking water in 2018 following the Flint water crisis. The regulations will result in replacing every lead service pipe statewide by 2038.

The water service line replacement program in Flint is nearly complete while the state is launching a blitz in Benton Harbor to replace all lead water service lines in the coming years. That city also is experiencing a water crisis after testing found excessive amounts of lead.

“Safe drinking water is a medical and public health necessity, yet children across this state and nation continue to suffer the consequences of old and dangerous infrastructure,” said Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, who helped uncover the Flint water crisis in 2014. “Thanks to state and federal support, we are quickly reversing decades of disinvestment and working to deliver safe drinking water for all Michigan kids and families.”

The additional $300 million proposal unveiled Thursday includes:

$150 million for a the Impaired Community Water Relief Program to transition homes and businesses currently drawing water from contaminated wells onto municipal water systems. Funding also could be used to relocate municipal water wells if they become contaminated.

$100 million for a Lead Action Level Exceedance Support program. Communities who find 10% of water samples with more than 15 parts per billion of lead to access the funding to take immediate action on replacing water service lines or other solutions.

$50 million to offset local costs for engineering and management of community-wide projects to replace lead water service lines.

