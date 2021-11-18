Advertisement

With supply short, Ford dips toe into computer chip business(Source: Ford Motor Company (custom credit) | Source: Ford Motor Company)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is in talks with a computer chip maker GlobalFoundaries Inc. to shore up its semiconductor supplies as it tries to avoid factory shutdowns in the future.

Few details of the nonbinding agreement were released, but the deal aims to boost supplies with joint development of automotive-grade chips. And it could result in joint manufacturing to support the auto industry, the companies said Thursday in a statement.

Ford has been hit particularly hard by a global shortage of computer chips that has affected nearly all automakers. Like other companies, Ford at times has had to temporarily close factories and even build models without some computers and install them later.

