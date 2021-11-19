Advertisement

59-year-old gets 28 years in prison for making child pornography of toddler

Prosecutors say Christopher Botimer took several sexually explicit photos of a 2-year-old he was caring for
Gavel
Gavel
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AU GRES, Mich. (WJRT) - A 59-year-old man from Au Gres was sentenced to 28 years in a federal penitentiary for making child pornography of a 2-year-old child under his care.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit says Christopher Paul Botimer also must pay $54,500 in restitution to the victims and a $5,100 fine.

Botimer, who worked as a computer network engineer, was involved in an elaborate years-long scheme of downloading and saving child pornography on several devices around his home in Arenac County. He shared some of the images through a peer-to-peer network online.

In October 2017, prosecutors say Botimer took several sexually explicit photos of a 2-year-old child he was caring for. Some of the images included Botimer engaging in sexual contact with the victim.

He pleaded guilty at U.S. District Court in Bay City in December 2020 to one count of using a minor to produce visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct.

“Botimer is a child predator and his conduct was reprehensible. Today’s lengthy sentence ensures Botimer will no longer be a threat to young children,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin. “I commend the agents and prosecutors who worked on this case and hope that this 28-year sentence helps bring some closure to the victim and victim’s family.”

